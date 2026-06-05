'Law and Order' principle must be an integral part of our national identity - Tokayev

The Head of State noted that in recent years, Kazakhstan had embarked on a path of large-scale legal and social modernization.

"A new political culture is taking shape in the country. As a civilized state, we must make the principle of 'Law and Order' an integral part of our national identity. It is essential to explain to all citizens - especially young people - in simple and accessible language the importance of respecting and adhering to the law. Respect for the law and maintaining order are fundamental conditions for a dignified life for everyone. This principle is clearly enshrined in our new Constitution, adopted at the nationwide referendum,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the President, the Constitution serves as a solid foundation for building a just society that guarantees equal opportunities for all citizens.

"People and their lives are the primary value embedded in the foundation of our country's Constitution. Protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens, ensuring the rule of law, and improving quality are the state’s foremost tasks," he stressed.

Tokayev noted that the ongoing reforms are based on the principles of open dialogue, responsiveness to public demand, and prompt reaction to citizens' requests.

"Representatives of all levels of government, including ministers, akims, and deputies, must take an active part in this important work. This is the constitutional duty of civil servants," the President said.

Earlier, the Head of State said that strengthening the unity of the state and society is one of key priorities for Kazakhstan.