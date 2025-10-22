Kazakh FM arrives in Russia for first official visit

In Moscow, he laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Red Square.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister is expected to hold talks with his counterpart, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

Last year the trade between the two nations reached 28 billion US dollars that is 3% more against the same period of the previous year, fueled by the growth of imports from Russia.

As of 2025, the portfolio of joint initiatives of Kazakhstan and Russia includes 171 projects worth 53 billion US dollars.

As written before, Kazakh and Russian presidents talked over phone.