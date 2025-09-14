Launch of Soyuz MS-28 manned mission from Baikonur to ISS scheduled for November 27

"The blastoff [is scheduled for] November 27, 2025," says a Roscosmos handout, issued in the run up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the National Space Center.

The spacecraft’s crew will comprise crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, who will be delivered to the ISS in accordance with the Russia-NASA seat swap agreement.

As written before, the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off last week from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.