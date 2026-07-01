Last house in abandoned Welsh village sells for £49,000

The house, located in the abandoned former mining village of Troedrhiwfuwch in south Wales, sold for £49,000 after attracting strong interest from bidders in an online auction.

The property is the last remaining in what was once a thriving community of more than 600 residents. Nearly all of the village's homes were demolished in the 1980s after authorities deemed the hillside above the settlement at risk of landslides.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two contrasting property cases in the United Kingdom highlighted the risks and rewards of redevelopment, ranging from a high-end London renovation dispute to a controversial coastal plot sale in Wales.