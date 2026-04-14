Laser-based systems installed on highways in Almaty region

Powerful low-intensity laser systems have been installed on existing overhead structures and commissioned for operation.

These systems are currently operating at the 52nd kilometer of the Almaty–Oskemen highway, as well as at the 38th and 204th kilometers of the Almaty–Shelek–Khorgos road. They serve as an additional safety measure, particularly at night and in adverse weather conditions, with light beams creating a mild visual stimulus that helps improve driver concentration.

“The introduction of such innovations is aimed at preventing road traffic accidents and protecting the lives and health of citizens,” the Almaty region police said.

Previously, Qazinform reported over 4 trillion tenge are planned for Kazakhstan’s road infrastructure.