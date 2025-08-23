Large-scale reconstruction of Zhezkazgan–Kyzylorda highway underway in Ulytau region

Currently, 208 km in Ulytau region are being modernized out of a total section spanning more than 400 km.

Four international contractors are engaged in the large-scale overhaul. To keep the work running smoothly, temporary worker camps have been established and asphalt plants put into operation. The project, valued at 108 billion tenge, will result in a wider road equipped with sanitary zones and automated truck weighing stations along the route.

“In Ulytau region, construction is underway across eight sections. At each site, contractors have launched their own plants, crushing units, and laboratories. Around 900 people are engaged in the project, most of them local residents. We expect to fully complete the project in the first quarter of 2027,” said Merey Shakharbayev, Director of the Ulytau regional branch of QazAvtoJol JSC.

