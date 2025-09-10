Large-scale blood test study for Alzheimer’s diagnosis launched in the UK

According to the protocol, the main goal of the project is to determine whether the use of the p-tau217 biomarker improves the accuracy and speed of diagnosis at the early stages of the disease when combined with traditional cognitive tests in NHS memory clinics.

The study is being conducted under the leadership of University College London in partnership with NHS trusts.

A total of 1,100 patients aged 50 and older, who are referred to NHS memory clinics with complaints of cognitive impairment for the first time, will take part in the trial. Over the course of 15 months, participants will attend three in-person visits and two telephone assessments. For half of the participants, blood test results will be provided to the physician after three months, while the other half will receive them after one year.

The project began in April 2024 and will run until March 2029. It is expected to assess not only the accuracy of diagnosis but also the test’s impact on treatment strategies, patients’ quality of life, and NHS healthcare costs.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common forms of dementia and has a profound impact on the quality of life of millions of people worldwide. Experts emphasize that early detection makes it possible to initiate treatment in a timely manner, provide support for families, and reduce the burden on healthcare and social services.

According to researchers, the successful implementation of the project will make it possible to include the p-tau217 blood test in the standard diagnostic protocol for Alzheimer’s disease, significantly increasing the accessibility and efficiency of early detection, as well as becoming an important step in advancing healthcare and social protection.

