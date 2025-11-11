Large meat processing plant to be launched in Abai region in 2026

Akim noted that the Eurasia Agro Semey plant is being developed in the Zhanasemey district, with an annual capacity of 11,400 tons of meat products.

“The facility will make it possible to export meat products. Its construction is aimed at expanding feedlot capacities and developing a full-cycle meat cluster. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2026,” said Berik Uali.

This year, the Maulit farming enterprise launched an industrial feedlot for 5,000 head of cattle, with an investment of 1.7 billion tenge.

By 2031, the region plans to expand its total feedlot capacity from 21,000 to 86,500 head, supported by government incentives and concessional financing programs.

“Thanks to crop diversification and the expansion of oilseed cultivation, several processing facilities have been launched — including a 7 billion tenge feed and oilseed processing plant by Di-Nur company, and another oilseed processing plant by Shyn Zhan Zhuo Ang-Sunkar worth 1.5 billion tenge,” the governor said.

In December this year, Qazaq-Astyq Group will launch a refined sunflower oil production line with an investment of 8.2 billion tenge. The project envisions a full production cycle — from feed manufacturing to the production of refined oil — ensuring waste-free processing of sunflower seeds.

In 2026–2027, the foreign company Harvest Agroholding is expected to invest 34 billion tenge in the Abai Harvest project in the Makanshi district. Covering 29,000 hectares of corn and soybeans, the project will introduce advanced water-saving technologies.

