Kazakhstan to launch national digital repository for geological data
Kazakhstan’s geological archives contain more than 5 million units of primary geological information collected over the past 80 years, Kazinform News Agency quotes Yerlan Galiyev, Chairman of the National Geological Service, as saying.
Galiyev noted that 3.8 million units, or 83%, have already been scanned, encompassing textual reports, graphic materials, and magnetic media.
“By the end of 2025, we expect to reach 97.5% digitization, with full transition to a digital format by the end of 2026. This will establish a national digital geological information repository, enabling quick search, analysis, and online data sharing without paper documents,” Galiyev said at a Government's meeting.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has started using Starlink satellite terminals to improve communications in remote geological exploration zones.