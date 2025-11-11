EN
    Kazakhstan to launch national digital repository for geological data

    12:29, 11 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s geological archives contain more than 5 million units of primary geological information collected over the past 80 years, Kazinform News Agency quotes Yerlan Galiyev, Chairman of the National Geological Service, as saying. 

    Photo credit: The Kazakh Government's press service

    Galiyev noted that 3.8 million units, or 83%, have already been scanned, encompassing textual reports, graphic materials, and magnetic media.

    “By the end of 2025, we expect to reach 97.5% digitization, with full transition to a digital format by the end of 2026. This will establish a national digital geological information repository, enabling quick search, analysis, and online data sharing without paper documents,” Galiyev said at a Government's meeting.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has started using Starlink satellite terminals to improve communications in remote geological exploration zones.

    Geological exploration Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
