Laos becomes SCO’s 15th dialogue partner

On July 10, 2026, a ceremony was held at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing to sign a memorandum officially granting Laos SCO Dialogue Partner status. The document was signed by SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on behalf of the Organization and by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavan Phomvihane on behalf of the Government of Laos.

Before the signing ceremony, the two officials held a bilateral meeting. Secretary-General Yermekbayev congratulated the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on the formal conferral of the new status and expressed confidence that Laos would play an active role in advancing the Organization’s broad agenda. He also provided an update on current SCO activities and preparations for the upcoming Bishkek Summit.

The Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister praised the SCO’s growing role in international affairs and reaffirmed his country’s strong commitment to cooperation within the Organization.

The sides exchanged views on practical steps to implement the memorandum and also discussed prospects for cooperation between the SCO and ASEAN.

The ceremony was attended by permanent representatives of SCO member states to the Secretariat, ambassadors accredited to China, representatives of the embassies of SCO member and Dialogue Partner states, officials from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the SCO Secretariat, and members of the Chinese and international media.

The memorandum establishes a framework for cooperation between the SCO and Laos in areas including security and stability, economic development, legal affairs, infrastructure, culture, innovation, and other mutually agreed fields.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Shanghai Cooperation Organization marked its 25th anniversary in Beijing.