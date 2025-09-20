Landfill fire in Almaty region: 4 additional pits constructed

The Department of Emergency Situations of Almaty region stated that four pits were set up at the solid waste landfill on Friday to secure a rapid supply of soil.

“Work is actively underway to cover the entire area with soil. An operational headquarters, led by Yerlan Toregeldiyev, Chairman of the Firefighting Service Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, is currently working at the scene,” the department added.

A field camp has been set up at the site, with food provided for personnel, along with personal protective equipment and reflective vests for nighttime work.

In addition, fuel and essential consumables such as oils, antifreeze, spare parts and other materials are being supplied.

As reported earlier, a state of emergency was declared on September 18 in Alatau, a town located 47 km from Almaty. Emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire. Earlier, in the morning of September 15, it was reported that a fire had broken out at a municipal solid waste landfill near Almaty.