Lana Del Rey, SZA and Foo Fighters new songs: Music week in brief, February 20

Mumford & Sons return with their sixth studio album Prizefighter, featuring collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Perez and Chris Stapleton.

Hilary Duff unveils Luck... or Something., a new album featuring eleven tracks, including the previously released songs Mature and Roommates.

Lana Del Rey shares White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, a new song from her forthcoming album Stove. The singer described it on Instagram as her favorite track from the long-anticipated project.

SZA releases Save The Day from the upcoming Hoppers soundtrack. The animated film is set to premiere on March 6.

Foo Fighters are back with Your Favorite Toy, the title track from their upcoming album, due out April 24.

Bebe Rexha drops a new video for I Like You Better Than Me.

Jessie Ware releases Ride, a new song from her upcoming sixth studio album Superbloom.

CHVRCHES share a cover of Such Great Heights by The Postal Service, recorded for Tell Me Lies Season 3.

