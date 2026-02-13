Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, Lykke Li albums: Music week in brief, February 13

Charli XCX has released her new album Wuthering Heights. The project leans into orchestral arrangements to create a gothic atmosphere inspired by the classic novel. The album includes the previously released tracks Wall Of Sound, Chains Of Love, and the opening song House, featuring Welsh musician John Cale. Sky Ferreira appears as a guest on Eyes of the World.

Bebe Rexha has announced her upcoming visual album Dirty Blonde, teasing its 13 tracks and accompanying music videos in a four minute mashup. Each song will be released individually in partnership with independent label EMPIRE. The project is set to arrive on June 12.

Lykke Li has revealed her sixth studio album The Afterparty, due out May 8, and shared the lead single Lucky Again, which incorporates a sample from Max Richter’s Four Seasons.

The album’s tracklist includes:

Not Gon Cry Happy Now Lucky Again Famous Last Words Future Fear So Happy I Could Die Sick of Love Knife in the Heart Euphoria

Lana Del Rey has announced a new single titled White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, described as the third release from her upcoming tenth studio album Stove.

