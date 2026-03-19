Labubu heads to the big screen

According to a joint statement, the Labubu movie, blending live action and computer-generated animation, is currently in “early development.” The project will be directed by Paul King, known for Wonka and Paddington, though no release date has yet been confirmed.

Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung over a decade ago, Labubu is a forest elf inspired by Nordic mythology and featured in Lung’s book series The Monsters. The character has since become Pop Mart’s most successful product, driving the company’s rapid rise into a near $40 billion toy industry giant.

The announcement was made in Paris during a global exhibition marking Labubu’s 10th anniversary. Lung is attached to the project in an executive producer role. The production team will include King, alongside Michael Schaefer, known for The Martian, and Wenxin She, whose credits include A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Wish Dragon. The project is being supervised on behalf of Sony Pictures by Brittany Morrissey. King will also co-produce and develop the script together with Steven Levenson.

Analysts also note the timing aligns with rising global interest in Chinese animation.

The Labubu phenomenon, fueled by celebrity endorsements and blind-box collectibles, continues to redefine the intersection of storytelling and consumer culture.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared the story behind one of the world’s most buzzed-about collectible toys.