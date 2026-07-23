LA 2028 Olympic tickets go on sale starting at $28

The packages include event tickets along with premium benefits such as preferred seating, hospitality lounge access, food and beverages, entertainment, and, in some cases, hotel accommodations.

General ticket sales will begin in 2027, when the official resale platform, powered by AXS, Eventim, Ticketmaster, and Sports Illustrated Tickets, will also launch, enabling spectators to safely purchase unused tickets from other fans.

Organizers said ticket prices start at $28, with around half of all tickets costing under $200 and more than 75% priced below $400. Premium-priced tickets will be reserved for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Tickets are limited to 12 per person, with a maximum of four for the opening and closing ceremonies. Only individuals aged 18 and older will be able to register on the ticketing platforms, and every spectator, regardless of age, will need a separate ticket.

The 34th Summer Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles from July 14 to July 30, 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain had become the most expensive ever for a sporting event in the United States.