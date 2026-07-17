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    2026 World Cup final tickets set U.S. price record

    23:22, 17 July 2026

    Tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain are on track to become the most expensive ever for a sporting event in the United States, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    2026 World Cup final tickets set U.S. price record
    Collage cover: Canva / Malika Safargaliyeva / Qazinform

    The 2026 World Cup final, scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium, will see defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, face Spain after a month-long tournament across North America.

    According to the ticket marketplace TickPick, the average resale price for the final is $11,327, which exceeds the previous U.S. record of $9,411 set at the 2024 Super Bowl.

    The cheapest available ticket is listed at $7,451, while one of the highest-priced purchases reported by the platform was two seats sold for $28,479 each, for a total of $56,958.

    The most expensive ticket for the championship match between Spain and Argentina was $116,462, according to TickPick, a ticketing platform.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New York and New Jersey authorities had launched an investigation into FIFA’s ticket-sales practices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid mounting complaints about soaring prices and controversial sales tactics.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Sport USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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