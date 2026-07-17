2026 World Cup final tickets set U.S. price record
Tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain are on track to become the most expensive ever for a sporting event in the United States, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The 2026 World Cup final, scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium, will see defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, face Spain after a month-long tournament across North America.
RECORD: The World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina is the MOST expensive sporting event on record at TickPick.— TickPick (@TickPick) July 15, 2026
Current get-in price: $7,451
Average Purchase Price: $11,327 pic.twitter.com/xymK1BvOm8
According to the ticket marketplace TickPick, the average resale price for the final is $11,327, which exceeds the previous U.S. record of $9,411 set at the 2024 Super Bowl.
The cheapest available ticket is listed at $7,451, while one of the highest-priced purchases reported by the platform was two seats sold for $28,479 each, for a total of $56,958.
The most expensive ticket for the championship match between Spain and Argentina was $116,462, according to TickPick, a ticketing platform.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New York and New Jersey authorities had launched an investigation into FIFA’s ticket-sales practices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid mounting complaints about soaring prices and controversial sales tactics.