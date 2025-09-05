KZT300bn worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year

Mayor Kassymbek highlighted positive growth across all key economic indicators in the city. Astana’s gross fixed capital formation reached 1.2 trillion tenge in seven months of this year, marking a 42.1% year-over-year increase. 55 investment projects worth 300 billion tenge are set for implementation this year, with 3,600 jobs expected to be created.

The report focused on demolition of emergency housing, development of residential areas, urban improvement and landscaping. In this context, on September 1, seven new schools for 28,000 seats were opened in capital Astana as part of the Keleshek mektepteri (“Schools of the Future”) national project as was instructed by the Head of State.

Throughout the current academic year, 15 new schools are slated for commissioning in the capital. A record of 24 schools for 66,000 seats, including 16 under the Keleshek mektepteri project, were inaugurated last year. The city is to see eight new dormitories for 4,716 beds open by the yearend.

The mayor also reveals plans to carry out improvement works at 170 courtyards and public spaces, as well as plant nearly 1 million trees in 2025.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the upcoming heating season. The city’s thermal power generation rose 30% thanks to the commissioning of the first stage of CHPP-3, two gas-fired thermal power stations Turan and Southeast, harnessing additional thermal energy of 1,100 Gcal/hour.

The second stage of the Turan station is set to complete this year. Efforts are to continue to construct the Telmana gas-fired thermal power station, begin the CHPP-2 expansion as well as launch the design process for the gas-fired thermal power station Southeast.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to prepare housing and utilities facilities as well as social facilities for the upcoming heating season, ensure proper functioning of the capital’s rainwater drainage system, as well as address issues related to road, transport infrastructure and improvement of the city.

