Kyzylorda’s boundaries extended, 40 urban projects under development

This was announced by the municipal department of architecture and urban planning.

According to officials, the work on drafting a new master plan for the city is ongoing.

"The city’s territory has been expanded by 172 hectares, bringing its total area to 20,700 hectares. The final stage of the project depends on state expertise requirements,” a statement reads.

Around 40 projects were developed as part of efforts to improve the architectural appearance of Kyzylorda in 2023. These include projects for landscaping alleys and public spaces, renovating facades of apartment buildings, developing the coastal area of the Syr Darya River, and architectural design of social and engineering infrastructure facilities.

