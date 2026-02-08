Kyzylorda school student creates programming learning app

Developed with the guidance of mentors Raziya Baimurzayeva and Gulfairuz Bazarbayeva, the app includes educational materials, hands-on tasks, tests, a quest map, and mini-games.

“CodeQuest is a mobile application for teaching schoolchildren programming. The learning process is built in a game-based format. A student chooses a topic, reviews brief theory, and then completes tasks and tests. Each topic consists of several levels that gradually become more challenging, allowing learners to move from simple concepts to more complex ones. The app uses quest elements: for each completed task, the student collects a part of a robot. After completing all levels, the character is fully unlocked, which boosts interest and motivation,” Danial Shakizada said.

The app was first tested by the developer’s classmates, who praised its simple and intuitive interface, noting that all buttons are clearly visible and the design is child-friendly.

Photo credit: Nazerke Saniyazova/Qazinform News Agency

“The home screen displays the user’s level, tasks and progress. The interface is not overloaded with unnecessary information. Each task is placed on a separate page, which helps users stay focused. No special training is required to use the app—it can be easily used by any school student,” the developer noted.

Recently, Danial presented his innovative app at the national competition of research projects and creative works Zerde in the Informatics, Robotics and STEM Engineering category, where he won first place.

