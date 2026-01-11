Kazakh students showcase robotics innovations for archaeology

Over the course of two days, participants aged 4 to 18 demonstrated the results of their training in engineering, programming, and robotics, showcasing both practical skills and applied solutions.

Competitions were held across four categories of the international FIRST program, including FIRST LEGO League Discover, FIRST LEGO League Explore, FIRST LEGO League Challenge, and FIRST Tech Challenge.

The theme for the 2025–2026 academic season was archaeology. In preparation for and during the festival, teams developed projects aimed at studying human history, preserving cultural heritage, and exploring the past with the help of modern technologies. Participants tackled challenges related to archaeological research, completed engineering tasks using robotic solutions, and presented approaches for digitizing and safeguarding historical data.

As a result of the festival, 29 teams were chosen to advance to the next international stage, the Kazakhstan Central Asia FIRST Championship 2026.

The championship is set to take place in Astana in February 2026.

