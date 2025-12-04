Kyzylorda region to receive over 21bn tenge for village development

A total of 447,000 people, representing 53% of the Kyzylorda region’s population, live in rural areas. Since the launch of the Auyl Amanaty program, 782 projects have been completed in villages, creating 1,100 jobs. For this year, 5.5 billion tenge has been allocated, with a strong focus on supporting processing enterprises that cover the full production process, from cultivation through to product sales.

To further boost rural development, 450 billion tenge is planned for 2026–2028, with 21.2 billion tenge allocated specifically to the Kyzylorda region. Over 1,000 projects are expected to be implemented with these funds, underscoring the region’s significant potential for expanding rural entrepreneurship and fostering cooperative initiatives.

“During the dialogue platform with rural akims, the Head of State stressed that the sustainable development of the rural economy relies directly on the effective functioning of cooperatives. Their creation should be actively encouraged nationwide, and the coordination work of regional akimats must be closely monitored,” Bozumbayev said.

Kanat Bozumbayev instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministry of National Economy and regional akimats, to develop within two weeks the necessary measures to stimulate the creation of agricultural cooperatives.

