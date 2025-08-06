Kyzylorda region to build healthcare facilities worth KZT 7 bln

7 billion tenge was allotted from the special state fund for the development of healthcare projects in the region. In particular, new buildings attached to the central district hospitals will be built in Aral, Kazaly, Shieli and Zhanakorgan districts. Specialized departments, including stroke centers and X-ray surgery departments, will open at new buildings, and modern medical equipment, including magnetic resonance imaging, computer tomography and angiographic units, will be installed.

The development of projects will provide over 300,000 locals with specialized medical aid.

The facilities will be commissioned this year.

As written before, Kazakhstan will spend KZT 2.4 bln for the reconstruction of Zhambyl region hospitals using recovered assets.