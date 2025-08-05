Kazakhstan to spend KZT 2.4 bln for reconstruction of Zhambyl region hospitals

The special state fund allocated 2.4 billion tenge for the reconstruction of district central hospitals in Merke and Talass districts in Zhambyl region as part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project. Of which 2.3 billion tenge was channeled for the reconstruction of the Talass central district hospital and 144.9 million tenge for the repair works at the Merke hospital.

A total of 2.8 billion tenge was allotted this year from the special state fund for four healthcare facilities in Zhambyl region.

To note, Kazakhstan returned illegally acquired assets worth over KZT1tn since 2022.