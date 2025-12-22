Kyzylorda region sees growth in high-quality road network

According to him, 50.605 billion tenge from this year’s budget was allocated for the development of road infrastructure, resulting in the repair of 329 km of roads, streets, and bridges. In Kyzylorda city alone, 270 streets have been renovated.

“The proportion of roads in good condition has reached 95 percent. A major overhaul of a 216-km section of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan road in the region was recently completed and opened. In Aral, a 940-meter suspension bridge was constructed at a cost of 3.14 billion tenge,” the governor said.

Additionally, a railway bridge in the village of Zhanakorgan was completed and opened, with a total cost of 1.4 billion tenge.

Construction of a road beneath the railway in Kyzylorda is underway with a budget of 4.7 billion tenge and is scheduled for completion in March next year.

Construction of a railway bridge in Karmakshy district is set to start, with 5.515 billion tenge allocated for the project.

“Following the President’s instructions, a project has been developed with 350 million tenge from sponsors to expand the road from Kyzylorda towards Aktobe to four lanes. Construction of the city bypass is set to begin in January. For the second section — a 462-km stretch up to the Aktobe border — a feasibility study has been completed. The total cost of the project amounts to 832.812 billion tenge,” Nurlybek Nalibayev added.

This year, the President instructed that the construction of the Sekseul-Beyneu road be accelerated. The road spans a total of 559 km, including 189 km passing through several settlements in the Aral district, which will improve transport connections to the region’s most remote villages.

