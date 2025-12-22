Kyzylorda region to attract over 750bn tenge in investments

According to him, the region has established a favorable investment climate, and new major projects are being implemented. Over the period from 2022 to 2024, around 1.6 trillion tenge in investments were attracted to the regional economy.

“This year, the plan was to attract 631.4 billion tenge in investments to the region. As of the end of November, 717.9 billion tenge has already been secured, exceeding the target by 13.7%. The total volume of investments is expected to surpass 750 billion tenge by yearend,” Nurlybek Nalibayev said.

He added that compared to 2021, the volume of investments increased by 233%, with private investments accounting for 70%.

“Foreign direct investment reached $173 million in the first half of the year and is projected to climb to $280 million by yearend,” the governor said.

