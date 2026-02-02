Kyzylorda region expresses gratitude to President following Ulttyq Qurultay

Kyzylorda Region Residents Send Letter of Appreciation to the President

Public and youth leaders of the Kyzylorda region expressed their gratitude to the Head of State for his support of the region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

It is noted that hosting the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Kyzylorda, a sacred land that served as the capital of the Kazakh state a century ago, is a high honor for local people. Given that the meeting addressed pivotal issues for the nation's future, the community regarded the event as one of exceptional historical significance.

Following the Ulttyq Qurultay, an event of profound historical and political weight, regional intellectuals and youth representatives sent a special letter of gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan.

"The residents of the region have always supported your constructive policies aimed at strengthening national unity and improving the well-being of citizens. The high praise you gave to the Kyzylorda region's socio-economic development during the Qurultai has provided our community with great confidence and inspiration. This was perceived as well-deserved support and a fair recognition of the work of the region's unified population. Residents of the region were particularly heartened by your directives to open a Presidential Library in Kyzylorda and to construct a new drama theater, a 500-bed polyclinic, and a 200-bed perinatal center, expand the Western Europe–Western China highway corridor to four lanes between Kyzylorda and Aktobe, start construction on the Beineu–Sekseuyl road this year, and implement the Kokaral Dam project, which will significantly increase water levels in the North Aral Sea. On behalf of all residents of the Kyzylorda region, we express our sincere gratitude and deep appreciation. We support your initiatives to build a Just, Strong, Secure, and Clean Kazakhstan! We wish you success in your selfless work for the benefit of our sovereign nation, along with splendid health and boundless energy!" the letter states.

The signatories include Heroes of Labor of Kazakhstan A. Yeraliyev and I. Shagyrtayev, Merited Workers of Kazakhstan, labor veterans Zh. Sharipov and S. Imandossov, intellectuals, Chairman of the Regional Council of Veterans S. Duissenbayev, aitys performers M. Niyazov and M. Sultankhan, as well as the chairs of the regional maslikhat and the AMANAT Party branch, representatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and the youth community.

As Qazinform previously reported, the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involve prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.