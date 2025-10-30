Kyzylorda may get third presidential library, Head of State announces

Noting that the region is developing dynamically, the President emphasized, however, that equally extensive work remains to be done in the coming period. He also addressed several pressing issues.

Focus on youth

"You are well aware that the current global situation is unstable and volatile. Therefore, we must first and foremost pay the utmost attention to supporting young people. Our younger generation is talented and capable. We must provide young people with the right life guidelines, a good upbringing, and a good education," the Head of State said. President Tokayev noted issues like drug addiction concern the country, stressing that "The future of youth lies in education. The future of our country will belong to young people distinguished by their intelligence, advanced knowledge, and an open worldview. We must work together for the benefit of our country and our people."

National priorities

The President also highlighted significant national initiatives aimed at promoting prosperity.

"The 'Taza Qazaqstan' (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign is gaining momentum. The word 'clean' itself carries profound meaning. Above all, our conscience and intentions must be clean. Overall, Kazakhstan must be clean." Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called this an important initiative that will significantly impact citizens' way of life.

The Head of State mentioned that among the country's initiatives, another key priority is "to build a digital state."

"We must become a modern, advanced country. Otherwise, we risk falling significantly behind developed countries. Therefore, we absolutely must implement digitalization and artificial intelligence," the Head of State said. He noted that Kazakhstan launched the first supercomputer in Central Asia.

He also confirmed plans to build nuclear power plants:

"Construction of the first plant has already begun. The second nuclear power plant project is planned for the near future."

Water shortages and agriculture

Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified water shortages in the Kyzylorda region as a critical issue.

"We are paying special attention to water shortages. We can't count on having enough water in the future. Therefore, we need to be prepared. Advanced water conservation technologies must be employed," he stated.

President Tokayev added that the state provides subsidies, noting that 1 trillion tenge has been allocated to the agricultural sector this year, which "opens up great opportunities."

Culture and arts

The Head of State also emphasized the importance of developing culture and the arts. He announced that two presidential libraries, open 24/7, are currently being built in Astana and Almaty. Moreover, a third library could be opened in Kyzylorda in the future, the Kazakh President said.

Earlier, the Head of State examined a new Arts Center in Kyzylorda.