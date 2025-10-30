EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State examines new Arts Center in Kyzylorda

    15:05, 30 October 2025

    While on his working visit to Kyzylorda region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan inspected an auditorium and watched the rehearsal of the regional symphony orchestra at the newly-built Arts Center, Akorda reports.

    Head of State examines new Art Center in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Multifunctional Arts Center for 1,000 seats was opened last year.

    Today, the 3.7 billion tenge worth building hosts concerts, creative evenings, and public events. The center is home to a number of creative teams. 

    Head of State examines new Art Center in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the region has built 18 cultural facilities, including seven modern Rukhaniyat centers, a new music college building, a regional local history museum, as well as cultural centers in remote villages, since 2022.

    Head of State examines new Art Center in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The regional authority informed systemic efforts are under way to provide housing to cultural workers, promote continuous training, and implement best practices.

    Head of State examines new Art Center in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects in Kyzylorda region. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Art Culture Kyzylorda region
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All