Head of State examines new Arts Center in Kyzylorda
While on his working visit to Kyzylorda region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan inspected an auditorium and watched the rehearsal of the regional symphony orchestra at the newly-built Arts Center, Akorda reports.
The Multifunctional Arts Center for 1,000 seats was opened last year.
Today, the 3.7 billion tenge worth building hosts concerts, creative evenings, and public events. The center is home to a number of creative teams.
During the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the region has built 18 cultural facilities, including seven modern Rukhaniyat centers, a new music college building, a regional local history museum, as well as cultural centers in remote villages, since 2022.
The regional authority informed systemic efforts are under way to provide housing to cultural workers, promote continuous training, and implement best practices.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects in Kyzylorda region.