Head of State examines new Arts Center in Kyzylorda

The Multifunctional Arts Center for 1,000 seats was opened last year.

Today, the 3.7 billion tenge worth building hosts concerts, creative evenings, and public events. The center is home to a number of creative teams.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the region has built 18 cultural facilities, including seven modern Rukhaniyat centers, a new music college building, a regional local history museum, as well as cultural centers in remote villages, since 2022.

Photo credit: Akorda

The regional authority informed systemic efforts are under way to provide housing to cultural workers, promote continuous training, and implement best practices.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects in Kyzylorda region.