Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to raise mutual trade volume up to $500mn

"Resolving border issues is a truly historic event that creates a solid foundation for the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. I would like to especially emphasize that the further development and deepening of comprehensive cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan is one of the priority areas of the Kyrgyz Republic's foreign policy. In 2025, our countries' efforts were focused on restoring and intensifying trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, improving the socioeconomic conditions of residents in border areas, and further developing and deepening Kyrgyz-Tajik ties in all areas of bilateral cooperation," Cabinet head said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev continued that last year, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to $36 million, an increase of almost 24-fold compared to the same period in 2024. He noted that the two heads of state have set a goal of increasing trade turnover to $500 million and expressed their full commitment to achieving this goal.

In turn, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome. He noted the importance of holding the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council for the further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Kohir Rasulzoda emphasized that developing good-neighborly relations with the Kyrgyz Republic is a priority for Tajikistan's foreign policy. He expressed Tajik side's readiness to implement the ambitious goals set by the leaders of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.

