Kyrgyz Parliament elects new speaker

According to Kurmankul Zulushev, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Self-Government and Regulations, Mamataliev’s candidacy was unanimously nominated by all parliamentary groups representing the Ata-Jurt, Eldik, Ala-Too, Mekenchil, and Adilet Kyrgyzstan parties.

Following a secret ballot, 77 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment, while five voted against.

Mamataliev was born on March 24, 1981, in Bishkek. He began his career in the public sector, holding various positions in the Social Fund, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Government Office. He later worked in senior managerial roles in the private sector.

He was first elected to parliament in 2018 as a deputy of the sixth convocation, serving on the Budget and Finance Committee. Since 2021, he has been a deputy of the seventh convocation, leader of the Yntymak parliamentary faction, and a member of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy.

