Kyrgyzstan’s Zhaparov extends condolences to Tokayev over passing of poet Mukhtar Shakhanov

I was profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of a great son of the Kazakh people, people's poet of Kyrgyzstan, renowned statesman and public figure, the first ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, a friend of Chinghiz Aitmatov and the entire Kyrgyz people - Mukhtar Shakhanov.

Mukhtar aga was not merely a pillar for the fraternal Kazakh people, but a profound spiritual guide for millions of Kyrgyz. The Kyrgyz public has lost another of its high peaks, another spiritual pillar, and is experiencing a heavy loss today, akin to losing a part of its own heart. It is often said that with the passing of such figures, an era ends; indeed, as Mukhtar aga moves into eternity, the entire Turkic world bids farewell to a monumental epoch, reads the letter released by the Kyrgyz president’s press service.