Kyrgyzstan’s Zhaparov extends condolences to Tokayev over passing of poet Mukhtar Shakhanov
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday received a letter of condolences from his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov following the passing of the eminent Kazakh poet, playwright, public figure, people’s write of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Shakhanov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
I was profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of a great son of the Kazakh people, people's poet of Kyrgyzstan, renowned statesman and public figure, the first ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, a friend of Chinghiz Aitmatov and the entire Kyrgyz people - Mukhtar Shakhanov.
Mukhtar aga was not merely a pillar for the fraternal Kazakh people, but a profound spiritual guide for millions of Kyrgyz. The Kyrgyz public has lost another of its high peaks, another spiritual pillar, and is experiencing a heavy loss today, akin to losing a part of its own heart. It is often said that with the passing of such figures, an era ends; indeed, as Mukhtar aga moves into eternity, the entire Turkic world bids farewell to a monumental epoch, reads the letter released by the Kyrgyz president’s press service.
Zhaparov wrote driven by his ancestors’ desire for justice and freedom, Mukhtar aga selflessly defended his homeland, speaking openly and directly back in Soviet times and in the following years. “He refused to back down under pressure, showing immense courage in his unwavering support for the ideals of the Zheltoksan events,” he added.
His voice, both artistic and civic, equally close to both Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples, was a true echo of the mountains and steppes. His profound brotherly bond with Chinghiz Aitmatov served as a cornerstone, deeply strengthening the fraternal ties between our nations, noted Zhaparov.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Mukhtar Shakhanov had passed away at the age of 84.