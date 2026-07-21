Kyrgyzstan’s territory expanded by 15,572ha after border delimitation

Commenting on public discussions surrounding land issues, Zhaparov said that ​​Kyrgyzstan’s total area stood at 199,900 square kilometers, or 19,994,000 hectares before 2020. After the border clarification process, the country’s territory expanded to 20,090,572 hectares, with mountainous areas accounting for 94.4% of the total.

The president said that Kyrgyzstan has 6,732,000 hectares of agricultural land, including 1,082,000 hectares that are privately owned and used for farming.

He added that 18,698,000 hectares are held in state and municipal ownership. Of this, 18,639,000 hectares are state-owned, and 59,000 hectares are owned by municipalities.

Zhaparov also addressed concerns over land allocated for investment projects, saying that since 1992, such allocations have accounted for less than 0.1% of Kyrgyzstan’s total territory.

“I must emphasize: not one percent, but less than one tenth of one percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total area,” Zhaparov emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that two former Uzbek villages officially became part of Kyrgyzstan.