Two former Uzbek villages officially become part of Kyrgyzstan

The villages of Chongara and Tash-Tobo, previously part of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and inhabited by ethnic Kyrgyz, are now under Kyrgyz jurisdiction.

“Registration procedures will be carried out in these villages, after which residents will be granted Kyrgyz citizenship,” Alagozov explained.

In exchange, Kyrgyzstan transferred land plots of equal size to Uzbekistan in the border zone. Additionally, for the construction of village roads from Sai to Tayan, another land swap totaling 236 hectares was agreed. This will allow residents of Batken region to travel from Aidarken to Batken via Sai and Tayan, reducing the route from 225 kilometers to just 55 kilometers.

He emphasized that such matters should not become the subject of political speculation.