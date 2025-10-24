Kyrgyzstan's 2025-2026 SCO chairmanship priorities announced in Beijing

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the event was attended by the SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbaev, more than 25 ambassadors and senior diplomats from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Chinese mass media, and other guests.

Photo credit: Kabar

In her speech, Aktilek Musaeva informed the attendees about the priorities of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the SCO, in particular, about the meetings and events planned in Kyrgyzstan within the SCO framework in 2025-2026.

She also emphasized that the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, in his remarks at the SCO summit, outlined the SCO slogan of the Kyrgyz chairmanship - "25 years of the SCO: Together towards sustainable peace, development and prosperity." The Ambassador provided the guests with detailed information about Kyrgyzstan's plans for cooperation within the SCO in security, economic development, digitalization, ecology, and sustainable development, as well as expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Musaeva paid special attention to the issue of promoting Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. She stated that for Kyrgyzstan, this is not just a diplomatic goal, but "an expression of our readiness to contribute to strengthening international peace and security, and promoting dialogue and justice."

Speaking on climate change related issues, Aktilek Musaeva stated that in 2022, Kyrgyzstan initiated the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolution "Five Years of Action for the Sustainable Development of Mountains." In this regard, she invited Kyrgyzstan's partners to actively join this important event.

Photo credit: Kabar

Earlier, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev said that 19 countries applied to join the SCO or change their status.