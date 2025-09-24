EN
    19 countries apply to join SCO or change their status - Sec Gen Yermekbayev

    12:29, 24 September 2025

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is currently reviewing membership or status change applications from 19 countries. Secretary General of the Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev said it in an interview with Izvestiya newspaper.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “At present, there are 19 applications from countries seeking to change their status or join the Organization in some capacity - be it as a member state, partner or observer. Given that the SCO community already includes 27 countries, this reflects the Organization’s strong appeal and the alignment of its goals and objectives with the interests of many around the world,” Yermekbayev said.

    The SCO Summit was held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1. The event brought together leaders of more than 20 countries and representatives of 10 international organizations. The Summit ended with signing 15 documents on cooperation.

    SCO Politics World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
