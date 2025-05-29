Kyrgyzstan's President expected in Kazakhstan
17:06, 29 May 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is expected to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan and attend the 1st Central Asia-Italy Summit, a Kazinform News Agency’s correspondent reports.
The 1st Central Asia-Italy Summit, themed Common horizons. Central Asia–Italy dialogue for the sake of global stability is intended to share views on the development of cooperation between Central Asian countries and Italy.
Presidents of Central Asian countries and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni are expected to attend the summit.
To note, on May 28, the Italy–Kazakhstan Business Forum took place in Astana as part of the Astana International Forum.