    Kyrgyzstan's President expected in Kazakhstan

    17:06, 29 May 2025

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is expected to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan and attend the 1st Central Asia-Italy Summit, a Kazinform News Agency’s correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The 1st Central Asia-Italy Summit, themed Common horizons. Central Asia–Italy dialogue for the sake of global stability is intended to share views on the development of cooperation between Central Asian countries and Italy.

    Presidents of Central Asian countries and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni are expected to attend the summit.

    To note, on May 28, the Italy–Kazakhstan Business Forum took place in Astana as part of the Astana International Forum.

    Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia President Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
