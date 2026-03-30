Kyrgyzstan’s population growing, statistics show
The population in Kyrgyzstan stood at 7,413,600 people as of early February, the data provided by the country’s National Statistical Committee revealed, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The figure marks an increase from 7,282,000 registered as of January 1.
The data shows that out of a total population of 7,413,600, 3,668,600 are men and 3,745,000 are women.
The Committee has found that 4,277,900 people are living in rural areas, while 3,135,700 in cities.
Population by region: Osh region - 1,440,200, Jalal-Abad region - 1,381,800, Bishkek - 1,360,700, Chui region – 984,600, Batken region – 606,300, Issyk-Kul region – 554,700, Osh – 485,700, Naryn region – 316,500, and Talas region – 283,100.
Earlier, it was reported tourism in Kyrgyzstan has exceeded the 1 billion US dollars mark.