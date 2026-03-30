Kyrgyzstan’s population growing, statistics show

The figure marks an increase from 7,282,000 registered as of January 1.

The data shows that out of a total population of 7,413,600, 3,668,600 are men and 3,745,000 are women.

The Committee has found that 4,277,900 people are living in rural areas, while 3,135,700 in cities.

Population by region: Osh region - 1,440,200, Jalal-Abad region - 1,381,800, Bishkek - 1,360,700, Chui region – 984,600, Batken region – 606,300, Issyk-Kul region – 554,700, Osh – 485,700, Naryn region – 316,500, and Talas region – 283,100.

Earlier, it was reported tourism in Kyrgyzstan has exceeded the 1 billion US dollars mark.