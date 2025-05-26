Kyrgyzstan's population exceeds 7.3 million
The permanent population of Kyrgyzstan in January-March 2025 increased by 26.4 thousand people, or 0.4 percent, and as of April 1, 2025 amounted to 7 million 308 thousand people, according to the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.
In January-March 2025, 31.8 thousand newborns, or 17.7 per 1,000 population (19.3 in January-March 2024) and 8.4 thousand deaths, or 4.7 per 1,000 population (4.8 in January-March 2024) were registered in the civil registry offices.
As a result, the natural population growth was 23.4 thousand people, or 13.0 per 1,000 population (14.5 in January-March 2024).
The highest level of natural population growth in January-March 2025 was observed in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, and the lowest - in Bishkek city and Issyk-Kul region.
