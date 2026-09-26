Kyrgyzstan's Osh region eyes stronger economic and tourism cooperation with Kazakhstan

This was announced by Osh region's Governor Amankan Kenzhebaev during talks with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Abylkair Skakov.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and identifying new opportunities for partnership. Kenzhebaev highlighted that Osh Oblast, home to 1.4 million people, is keen to strengthen economic ties with Kazakhstan.

In the tourism sector, the governor proposed jointly promoting the Osh-Andijan-Tashkent-Shymkent-Turkistan route, which would enable travelers to visit four countries in a single journey.

Kenzhebaev also announced the region’s readiness to present concrete cooperation projects at the upcoming Intergovernmental Council meeting and interregional forum scheduled for October 29-30 in Bishkek.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan's State Secretary hailed the Kazakh President's reforms at a meeting with Kazakhstan's Vice President, Erlan Karin.