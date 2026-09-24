State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan hails Kazakh President's reforms

Erlan Karin thanked the State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan for attending the 3rd International Research-to-Practice Conference "The Great Altai — Ancestral Homeland of the Turkic Peoples."

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

The Vice President also spoke about the significance and substance of the political course pursued by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In particular, he described the notable results of the presidential reforms across various sectors over the past seven years.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

Arslan Koichiev, for his part, emphasized that Kyrgyzstan holds President Tokayev's policies in high regard and wishes Kazakhstan continued success with its reforms.

In addition, Erlan Karin highlighted that the two countries have jointly implemented numerous cultural and scientific projects in recent years, helping strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier, Vice President Erlan Karin commented on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's speech at the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (Public Council).