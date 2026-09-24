State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan hails Kazakh President's reforms
Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin met on Thursday with Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Erlan Karin thanked the State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan for attending the 3rd International Research-to-Practice Conference "The Great Altai — Ancestral Homeland of the Turkic Peoples."
The Vice President also spoke about the significance and substance of the political course pursued by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In particular, he described the notable results of the presidential reforms across various sectors over the past seven years.
Arslan Koichiev, for his part, emphasized that Kyrgyzstan holds President Tokayev's policies in high regard and wishes Kazakhstan continued success with its reforms.
In addition, Erlan Karin highlighted that the two countries have jointly implemented numerous cultural and scientific projects in recent years, helping strengthen bilateral ties.
Earlier, Vice President Erlan Karin commented on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's speech at the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (Public Council).