Kyrgyzstan’s Osh explores city upgrades with Chinese partners

Heads of departments for external relations, investment and tourism, social development, urban development, municipal property, and the municipal enterprise Oshsvet attended the meeting.

Discussions centered on the “Bright District” project, with the Chinese company offering to fully finance and install modern solar-powered street and public lighting systems. The company pledged to supply equipment, handle installation, and provide ongoing maintenance.

As part of the “Beautiful City” program, the parties also explored cooperation in city improvement, procurement of lighting equipment and building materials, and participation in road construction and infrastructure projects.

On top of that, Chinese specialists plan to deliver free medical care to Osh residents under an international initiative.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had banned motorized vehicle use in recreational zones.