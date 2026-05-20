Kyrgyzstan bans motorized vehicle use in recreational zones

The corresponding decree was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, restrictions on the entry and movement of motorized vehicles have been introduced in the following areas:

- in specially protected natural areas;

- within the boundaries of park and beach areas;

- in pastures.

The decree does not restrict the movement of motorized vehicles on highways. It also does not prevent the organization and development of ecological excursion routes, hiking trails, and campsites in specially protected natural areas, with established requirements.

Furthermore, these restrictions do not apply to scientific research and cultural events of national importance.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had introduced official insurance and registration for e-scooters.