Kyrgyzstan's new law requires employers to keep wages up with inflation

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed Law No. 152 on November 6, 2026, enacting the corresponding amendments to the country's Labor Code.

Under the new provisions, employers are to maintain real wage values in response to rising consumer prices. Moreover, they are now obliged to include these mechanisms in collective agreements or internal organizational policies.

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output from January through September 2026 totaled 685.4 billion soms ($7.83 billion), up 7% year-over-year in physical terms.