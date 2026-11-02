Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rises 7% to $7.83B in 9M2026

Growth came from higher output in several manufacturing industries and in mining.

Chemical production rose 2.3 times and refined oil products 1.9 times. Wood and paper products and printing grew 41.3%, motor vehicles 39.4%, construction materials 29.1% and pharmaceuticals 13.6%.

Food, beverages and tobacco rose 9.4% and mining 7.3%. The committee also reported growth in electricity, gas and steam supply, linked to higher distribution of electricity and gas.

Industry grew much more slowly than construction, where output rose 1.6 times to 380 billion soms. Agricultural output rose 6.5% to 399.5 billion soms ($4.57 billion).

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s exports hit a record $115.3bn in October