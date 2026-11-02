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    Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rises 7% to $7.83B in 9M2026

    06:07, 2 November 2026

    Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output from January through September 2026 totaled 685.4 billion soms ($7.83 billion), up 7% in physical terms from a year earlier, the National Statistical Committee said, Trend reported.

    Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rises 7% to $7.83B in 9M2026
    Photo credit: The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

    Growth came from higher output in several manufacturing industries and in mining.

    Chemical production rose 2.3 times and refined oil products 1.9 times. Wood and paper products and printing grew 41.3%, motor vehicles 39.4%, construction materials 29.1% and pharmaceuticals 13.6%.

    Food, beverages and tobacco rose 9.4% and mining 7.3%. The committee also reported growth in electricity, gas and steam supply, linked to higher distribution of electricity and gas.

    Industry grew much more slowly than construction, where output rose 1.6 times to 380 billion soms. Agricultural output rose 6.5% to 399.5 billion soms ($4.57 billion).

    Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s exports hit a record $115.3bn in October

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News Industry
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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