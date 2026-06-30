Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank conducts record $222.55mln currency intervention

The operation marked the central bank's eighth currency intervention since the beginning of 2026. By late June, the National Bank's total foreign currency sales have reached 1.2862 billion US dollars.

According to the breakdown of the transactions, 66.3 million US dollars was sold with same-day settlement, while 156.25 million US dollars was sold with settlement scheduled for later dates.

To note, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has maintained its key policy rate at 12 percent per annum , continuing tight monetary conditions since its one-percentage-point hike on February 24, 2026, in an ongoing effort to curb inflation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the IsDB Group chairman is to attend the Foreign Investors’ Council session, hold high-level talks in Kazakhstan.