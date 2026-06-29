IsDB Group chairman to attend Foreign Investors’ Council session, hold high-level talks in Kazakhstan

Chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Foreign Investors’ Council serves as a key platform for dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan, international financial institutions, multinational companies, and development partners on the country’s economic priorities and investment opportunities.

The 2026 session, held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Sovereignty: Developing National Technological Ecosystems in Kazakhstan,” will focus on advancing artificial intelligence, strengthening digital sovereignty, enhancing national technological capabilities, and leveraging digital innovation to support sustainable economic growth.

According to the IsDB, the visit will see Al Jasser meet with senior officials of the Government of Kazakhstan to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the IsDB Group and Kazakhstan.

Discussions will cover a range of strategic development priorities, including sustainable infrastructure, transport connectivity, water security, private sector development, digital transformation, and human capital development.

The statement said: "The visit reflects the IsDB Group’s continued commitment to supporting Kazakhstan’s development priorities and advancing cooperation under the forthcoming Member Country Partnership Strategy for 2027-2031."

Earlier, Qazinform reported the IsDB is to provide $1.3bn to boost infrastructure in SEZs and industrial zones in Kazakhstan.