Kyrgyzstan’s grain harvest exceeds 2 million tons, up 32.7% year on year

Grain crops, excluding legumes, rice and buckwheat, were harvested from 586,800 hectares, representing a 3.4% increase year on year.

Production increased across most major crops. Barley output rose by 53.6%, while wheat production climbed by 45.2%. Corn for grain and leguminous crops each recorded a 5.7% increase compared with the same date in 2025.

Oilseed production grew by 17.3%, potato output increased by 10.3%, and fruit and berry production rose by 7.9%. Production of melons and gourds increased by 4.3%, while rice output edged up by 0.8%.

However, some crops recorded declines. Cotton production fell by 40% amid a reduction in planted areas for the 2026 harvest, while vegetable production decreased by 1.2% year on year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan attracted $1.3 billion in foreign investment in 2025