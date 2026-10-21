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    Kyrgyzstan’s grain harvest exceeds 2 million tons, up 32.7% year on year

    07:14, 21 October 2026

    Kyrgyzstan harvested more than 2 million tons of grain in initial recorded weight as of September 23, 2026, marking a 32.7% increase compared with the same period last year, according to the National Statistical Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.

    Kyrgyzstan’s grain harvest exceeds 2 million tons, up 32.7% year on year
    Photo credit: National Statistics Bureau

    Grain crops, excluding legumes, rice and buckwheat, were harvested from 586,800 hectares, representing a 3.4% increase year on year.

    Production increased across most major crops. Barley output rose by 53.6%, while wheat production climbed by 45.2%. Corn for grain and leguminous crops each recorded a 5.7% increase compared with the same date in 2025.

    Oilseed production grew by 17.3%, potato output increased by 10.3%, and fruit and berry production rose by 7.9%. Production of melons and gourds increased by 4.3%, while rice output edged up by 0.8%.

    However, some crops recorded declines. Cotton production fell by 40% amid a reduction in planted areas for the 2026 harvest, while vegetable production decreased by 1.2% year on year.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan attracted $1.3 billion in foreign investment in 2025

    World News Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Grain Agriculture Statistics
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