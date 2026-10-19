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    Kyrgyzstan attracts $1.3 billion in foreign investment in 2025

    19:22, 19 October 2026

    Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kyrgyzstan reached $1.3 billion in 2025, more than doubling from $537 million in 2020, Head of the National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov told Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan attracts $1.3 billion in foreign investment in 2025
    Collage: kabar.kg

    According to Sabirov, the bulk of these investments was directed toward manufacturing and mining.

    "In 2020, $259 million in investments was attracted to the manufacturing industry, and $80 million to the mining sector. Another $59 million was directed toward professional, scientific, and technical activities," he stated.

    Sabirov noted that in 2025, the inflows to the manufacturing industry reached $618 million, while the mining sector received $246 million.

    Additionally, $142 million was invested in the financial intermediation and insurance sector.

    Earlier, it was reported that a joint Kyrgyzstan-Tatarstan plant is set to boost industrial cooperation.

     

    World News Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Economy Foreign investments Manufacturing Mining Industry
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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