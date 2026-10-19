Kyrgyzstan attracts $1.3 billion in foreign investment in 2025

According to Sabirov, the bulk of these investments was directed toward manufacturing and mining.

"In 2020, $259 million in investments was attracted to the manufacturing industry, and $80 million to the mining sector. Another $59 million was directed toward professional, scientific, and technical activities," he stated.

Sabirov noted that in 2025, the inflows to the manufacturing industry reached $618 million, while the mining sector received $246 million.

Additionally, $142 million was invested in the financial intermediation and insurance sector.

Earlier, it was reported that a joint Kyrgyzstan-Tatarstan plant is set to boost industrial cooperation.