Kyrgyzstan's GDP rises by 8.8% in 2 months, Cabinet head says

Significant growth was noted in construction (23.2%), services (6.7%), and agriculture (2.6%). Industry expanded by 15.5%, with particularly notable growth in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, transport, and construction materials industries, the press service of the Cabinet said on the results of a regular staff meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, held on Monday.

"The volume of fixed capital investment reached 17.8 billion soms, driven by an 11.5% increase in domestic funding sources," Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration said at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting included: the results of socio-economic development for January-February of this year, the implementation of the budget plan, new 100-day reforms, and preparations for spring field work.

Earlier, it was reported that Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Kudaibergen Bazarbayev met this week with Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Erlan Nyssanbayev. The sides discussed the prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in ecology and environmental protection, as well as issues related to the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit.