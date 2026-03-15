Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to deepen cooperation in ecology

According to the Kyrgyz Embassy, ​​during the meeting, prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in ecology and environmental protection, as well as issues related to the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit, were discussed.

Furthermore, an exchange of views took place on intensifying work between competent authorities, sharing experience in the field of ecology, and developing mechanisms to prevent and mitigate various negative environmental impacts.

Following the meeting, mutual interest in further deepening practical cooperation was confirmed.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan are to expand cooperation in ecology, mining and logistics.